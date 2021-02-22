Barton Community College has named 283 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or “A” letter scale.
Fort Riley
Emma Davis
Jasmin Davis
Dylan Deckard
Damon Domke
Leila Enamorado
Danielle Fetterhoff
Lori Gray
Kathryn Lemley
Eva Mandy
Gilberto Marban
Kacie Meadows Mazuir
Emma Meece
Karen Meece
Alejandra Parga
Katelynn Patterson
Amanda Saarloos
Jacob Segura
Marissa Spencer
Dwight Washington
Junction City
Kossivi Abalo
Christopher Albanese
Dustin Ammons
Joshua Ault
Jonathan Bell
Skylar Benjamin
Adolfo Blanco
Casey Cobb
James Evans
James Feaster
Kristi Franks
Alina Halbach
Roberto Haro Aguilar
Destiny Honore
Kayliann Jankovich
Leah Jenkins
Font’elle Jolly
Amber Logan
Madison Mcdowall
Dustin Murdock
Marcelina Rivera
Daniel Roman-Esparza
Steven Smrcka
Karrie Taylor-Doxey
Milford
Bennett Omann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.