Barton Community College has named 283 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or “A” letter scale.

Fort Riley

Emma Davis

Jasmin Davis

Dylan Deckard

Damon Domke

Leila Enamorado

Danielle Fetterhoff

Lori Gray

Kathryn Lemley

Eva Mandy

Gilberto Marban

Kacie Meadows Mazuir

Emma Meece

Karen Meece

Alejandra Parga

Katelynn Patterson

Amanda Saarloos

Jacob Segura

Marissa Spencer

Dwight Washington

Junction City

Kossivi Abalo

Christopher Albanese

Dustin Ammons

Joshua Ault

Jonathan Bell

Skylar Benjamin

Adolfo Blanco

Casey Cobb

James Evans

James Feaster

Kristi Franks

Alina Halbach

Roberto Haro Aguilar

Destiny Honore

Kayliann Jankovich

Leah Jenkins

Font’elle Jolly

Amber Logan

Madison Mcdowall

Dustin Murdock

Marcelina Rivera

Daniel Roman-Esparza

Steven Smrcka

Karrie Taylor-Doxey

Milford

Bennett Omann

