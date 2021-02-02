Special to the Union
CONCORDIA (01/28/2021) — Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the Fall 2020 Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.6-3.899.
Francisco Cruz of Junction City KS
Katie Dancer of Junction City KS
Wilfry Escobar of Junction City KS
Isabelle French of Milford KS
Hannah Karmann of White City KS
Sidney Loucks of Junction City KS
Kevin Mills of Chapman KS
Cassandra Moore of Junction City KS
Alyssa Niemczyk of Junction City KS
Makenna Schneidewind of Junction City KS
Aleeya Williams of Junction City KS
Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and is coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents. CCCC’s service area encompasses a 12-county area primarily in north central Kansas with its two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.