CONCORDIA (01/28/2021) — Cloud County Community College (CCCC) has announced the names of students on the Fall 2020 President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0.
Henry Escobar of Junction City , KS
Desiree Falcon of Junction City , KS
Zachery Ferris of Chapman , KS
Katie Kidwell of Junction City , KS
Kevin Marrero of Junction City , KS
William Northrup of Junction City , KS
KaeLee Rockwell of Junction City , KS
Kilee Shuck of Junction City , KS
