Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. High near 10F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 3F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.