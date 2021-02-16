HAYS – A total of 955 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the fall 2020 term.
Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 265 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 662 bachelor’s degrees and 28 associate degrees. Of those, 16 students graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.
FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.
Graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city and ZIP. Graduates from other states are listed alphabetically by state, city and ZIP. International students are listed by country and city.
The complete list of summer 2020 graduates of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://fhsu.edu/news/2021/02/fort-hays-state-university-announces-fall-2020-graduates.
GEARY
Fort Riley (66442): Alexsis F. Beckwith, a Master of Science in psychology (school).
Junction City (66441): Cynthia Marie Thomas, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Milford (66514): Kelsey Suzann Mann, a Master of Science in Education (library specialist).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.