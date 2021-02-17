MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is giving incoming fall 2021 undergraduate students more time to apply for admission and still be considered for general university scholarships and awards.
The university's undergraduate priority application date for its Manhattan, Polytechnic and Olathe campuses has been extended to March 15. Applying by the priority date allows future freshmen and transfer students to maximize their consideration for general university scholarships and awards, including K-State's test-optional scholarships and awards for incoming U.S. freshmen.
"K-State understands the uncertainty created by the pandemic, and we want to provide the extra time needed to assist with completing the application for admission," said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management.
Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as admission to the university will also grant students access to apply for additional scholarships through the K-State Scholarship Network, or KSN, by the same priority date of March 15.
Students can apply for admission online and can also preview scholarship opportunities available to them. Questions about the admission application can be directed to apply@k-state.edu.
