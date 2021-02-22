Junction City Union Staff
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after a road rage incident left one woman with non-lifethreatening injuries from a gunshot wound Sunday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to I-70 near near mile marker 311 after receiving a report of a possible road rage incident. When they arrived, the deputies found a woman alone in her vehicle with a single gunshot wound. The woman, identified as Tina Borawski, was taken to Via Christi Hospital for her injuries
At approximately 11:32 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 70 near mile marker 311 in reference to a possible road rage incident. Upon arrival deputies located a vehicle with a single female occupant, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The female, who was identified as Tina Borawski, was transported to Via Christi Hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries.
To deputies, Borawski described the suspect as a white male between the ages of 25 and 37 with a possible goatee and shaggy strawberry blonde hair that may have been unkempt. The suspect was driving a white, four-door vehicle with unknown registration, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking to locate this individual. People are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (785) 238-2261 or Dispatch at (785) 762-5912 if they have any further information.
