Junction City Union Staff
Early Saturday two people were arrested on drug charges in Junction City.
At about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, the Junction City Police Department took Darrin Battiste and Madison Verdoorn into custody at 1106 Grant Ave. — Hi Poynt Studios — as the result of the execution of a search warrant.
Battiste was taken to the Geary County Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute;450 grams — < 30 kilograms, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. Verdoorn was taken to the Geary County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
The search warrant and its resulting arrests sprang from an investigation into the distribution of marijuana from Hi Poynt Studios over the past few months.The investigation was an effort by the Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group.
At this time, no further information will be released by the JCPD concerning this case.
