Junction City Union Staff
Geary County’s unofficial COVID-19 death count has been raised to 23 as the health department continues to confirm deaths and count those who died of the virus while undergoing care for their illness in other counties.
The county’s overall number of active cases of the virus has gone down incrementally since this time last week, going from about 140 to 132 as of last count from the health department, which was posted Friday afternoon.
The health department’s most recent update listed three community members as hospitalized with the virus.
According to the health department, there have been 1,420 total cases of the virus in the Geary County community since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020 and 1,268 people were listed by the health department as having recovered from their illness.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s COVID-19 totals as 2,718 since spring, significantly more than the health department’s count. This is a difference of 1,298 total cases of the virus. This discrepancy has been noted and addressed by the health department in the past. According to the health department, the KDHE has authority over the entirety of Geary County, including on Fort Riley, while the health department does not have investigational authority over cases of the virus on post and only receives the county’s numbers. According to the health department, the KDHE has sometimes also counted single cases of COVID-19 more than once, which could also contribute to the elevated count provided by the state.
