Junction City Union Staff
The community’s unofficial COVID-19 death count has increased to 24 as of a Friday update from the Geary County Health Department.
The health department also said in its most recent update that the community’s level of active COVID-19 infections has gone down to the lowest level it has been since early November of 2020. Geary County now has only 26 active cases of the virus, according to the health department. There are currently two community members hospitalized with the virus, according to the health department’s most recent information.
At this time, the health department lists 1,431 total recovered cases of COVID-19 in the community and 1,481 total positive cases of the virus since spring of 2020 when the pandemic was first documented in Geary County.
Geary Community Hospital has also released its most recent COVID-19 statistics.
The GCH testing site has carried out 7,810 tests for the virus since the pandemic began in spring of 2020. Of these tests, 6,756 have come back negative for the virus and 1,043 have come back positive for COVID-19. As of the hospital’s most recent update, 11 tests were still pending results out of the GCH site. At this time, one person remained hospitalized at GCH with the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks all cases of COVID-19 around the state, breaking them out on its website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas by county. As of Monday at 12:30 p.m., the KDHE’s count for Geary County was higher than that of the health department, sitting at 2,907 in total.
The health department has addressed this discrepancy in the past. According to Director Tammy Von Busch of the health department, the difference is due in part to the fact that the health department only receives Geary County virus numbers, while the KDHE receives both Fort Riley and Geary County’s totals. According to Von Busch, the state has sometimes also produced duplicate records — listing more than one COVID-19 case for a single person — and then failing to rectify the duplication.
The difference of roughly 1,426 can be attributed to this and to cases of the virus on Fort Riley.
