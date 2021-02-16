There are plenty of words for how cold it was over Valentine’s Day weekend and into Monday, but none of them are print worthy.
Suffice it to say, it has been extremely chilly out for the last few nights as snow and subzero windchills have come into the Junction City area.
According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, at 6 a.m. Monday temperatures in the Abilene area had dipped to -9 with a windchill of -29.
Such low windchills can be dangerous, putting people at risk for frostbite if they spend too much time out in them.
Monday’s high sits at about -1 as of press time and the low is expected to hit -14, with a windchill of -17 at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday, low temperatures are expected to linger through late morning, according to weather.com
Low temperatures are expected to rise out of the negatives starting Tuesday afternoon with a high of 11 and a low of 4. By Saturday and Sunday, the highs are expected to be above freezing with highs of 40 both days.
People are asked to take what precautions they can during winter weather, covering up if they need to go outdoors and staying inside if at all possible.
Evergy is conducting 30 minute rolling blackouts due to problems with the southwest power pool’s supply and transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.