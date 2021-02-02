1SG (RET) Marvin W. Marteen, 60, of Junction City, KS made his transition from this earth on January 25, 2021.
Public viewing will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the New Church of the Living God, 1315 W. Ash Street, Junction City, KS. A celebration of life service will follow at 12:30 pm, Bishop James E. Johnson officiating. Services may be viewed via livestream on Facebook and YouTube by visiting the New Church of the Living God’s website www.ncotlg.org
Marvin Wayne Marteen was born to George “Gene” and Addie Mae Marteen on September 1, 1960 in Mexico, Missouri. Marvin graduated from Montgomery Co RII High School in 1978 where he was involved in sports; a basketball star! He received his Associates of Arts in Liberal Arts at East Central College in Union, Missouri and his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. Before heading off to Basic Training, Marvin married his high school sweetheart Towanda Lynn Stevens on April 30, 1983. The love they shared was Always & Forever! In that union they had three beautiful daughters, Tomara Joy, LaNaya Mae and Tyra Lynn. He served as a military police officer for 21 years. During his time in service, he was stationed and deployed to many places both domestic and abroad. Marvin retired on October 31, 2003. After retiring, Marvin held many positions, with most of them being in the nationwide training program, Job Corps. He was promoted to “Papa” of Nalayah A’Nyce in 2014, and a proud Papa he was! Marvin loved the Lord and was a member of Morris Hill Chapel (Ft. Riley, KS) where he became active as a Deacon, usher, served on the hospitality team, sang in the Men’s Choir and taught Sunday School. Marvin was a serene man who had all his stuff in order. He enjoyed watching tv, movies and picking his granddaughter up from school! Snacking throughout the night became a part of the norm, and he drank his tea faithfully! He was a loving husband, father and Papa and was ALWAYS there for his girls.
Marvin is survived by his loving Always & Forever wife, Towanda of Junction City, KS; three daughters, Tomara Joy of Junction City, KS, LaNaya Mae of Ft. Meade, Maryland and Tyra Lynn of Junction City, KS; one granddaughter, Nalayah A’Nyce of Junction City, KS; four brothers, Anthony Marteen (Mary) of Baton Rouge, LA; Gerry Marteen (Claire) of Columbia, MO; Stephen Marteen (Sheron) of Detroit, MI; and Eric Marteen of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Carolyn Marteen and Lissa Marteen both of St.Louis, MO; one aunt, Marie Bonds of St. Louis, MO; and in-laws, Sterling and Joyce Forrest of Montgomery City, MO.
Marvin was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Saveah Camille; parents, George Eugene Marteen, Jr. and Addie Mae Graves Marteen; grandparents, Leslie Eugene Graves and Sadie Gertrude Clark Graves, George Eugene Marteen and Blondale Murphy Marteen; and one brother, George Wesley Marteen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.