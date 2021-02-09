Duane Harvey Gugler, 97, Salina, passed away January 27, 2021. He was born November 21, 1923 in Junction City, to Harvey Leroy and Jennie Esther (Knopp) Gugler. Duane graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman in 1943 and Missouri Auction School in 1964.
He married Helen L. Boggs of Ellsworth on May 27, 1949 in Wichita. The couple lived in Woodbine before moving to a farm in the Lyona community in 1957. In 1992 the couple moved to Salina.
Duane was a farmer, auctioneer, and car salesman in Geary and Dickinson counties. He enjoyed coyote hunting, raising greyhounds and horses, woodworking, light metal fabrication, playing pitch with friends and traveling. He was a charter member of the Woodbine Lyons Club. Duane was a member of the Lyona United Methodist Church and in later years attended University United Methodist Church in Salina.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Cooper (Stevan) of Chase and Brenda “Angel” Kerr (Jim) of Concordia; four grandchildren: Crystal Kerr, Jade Kerr, Susan Dumler (Matt), and Shelley Bohme (Andrew); 11 great-grandchildren: Julia, Jadyn, Lilah, Miles, Violet, August, Bryson, Braelyn, Benjamin, Cooper and Lucille; and sister-in-law Margaret Martinitz Hutchison. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and wife Helen.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service is not planned at this time. A private family interment will take place at Lyona Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Lyona United Methodist Church or the University United Methodist Church in Salina, KS, in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.