JoAnn Ruth Mock, 87, of Saint George, KS, formerly of Clay Center, passed away on February 1, 2021. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with burial arrangements.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 10am, at the Highland Cemetery, 703 W. Ash St., Junction City, Kansas, with Rev. Rex Matney officiating.
Memorials are suggested to: the Home of the Flint Hills, 11771 Legacy Place, Saint George, KS, 66535; American Cancer Society, 1315 SW Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, KS, 66604; and the Alzheimer’ Association 3625 SW 29th Ste. 102, Topeka, KS, 66614.
JoAnn was born on November 5, 1933, in Clay Center, Kansas, to Alfred and Lyla (Bell) Huffman. After high school, she married Max Mock and together they lived in Junction City. JoAnn work on Fort Riley as an administrative assistant for the Department of The Army in a civil service capacity for over 20 years. In her off time she enjoyed bowling and spending time with friends and family. Above all, she was a dedicated wife, loving mother caring grandmother, and great-grandmother, and loyal friend.
JoAnn is survived by her loving family: her children, Arlan (JoEllen) Mock of Cary, NC, Armin (Pat) Mock of Wichita, KS, and Marilyn K. Senff of Saint George, KS; four grandchildren, Mellissa (Nick) Rahe of Ankeny, IA, Heather Mock of Wichita, KS, Jeremy (Mallory) Mock of Andover, KS, and Russell (Erin) Wohler of Overland Park, KS; sister, Virginia Copeland of Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law, Irene Huffman of Clay Center, KS, and Judy Huffman of Machesney Park, IL; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Max Mock, brothers Richard Huffman and Don Huffman, and son-in-law Clark Senff.
To leave a condolence or share a special memory of JoAnn, please visit www.JohnsonJC.com.
