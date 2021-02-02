Salina – Loren Roy Piper passed away January 24, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side. Loren was born September 28,1937to Roy Piper and Mildred Piper (Turnbull). Loren married his love Patricia Ann Piper (Vietze) on March 18, 1962 in Junction City, Kansas. Loren is preceeded in death by his parents Roy and Mildred Piper, his two sisters: Dorothy Piper and Virginia Piper, two grandchildren: Colton and Brock Piper, and several aunts and uncles. Loren is survived by his loving wife: Patricia Piper, five children: Walter Piper, Lori & Tim Harner, Brenda Soulounias, Bobby & Tanya Piper, and Kristi & Roger Mueller. Loren is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loren has one living aunt: Marcella Hermstein. Loren will be remembered as a man of many talents, his story telling abilities, and the love he had for his family. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice or Salina Presbyterian Manor.
