Mark Duane Gfeller was born October 22, 1943 in Junction City, KS. The son of Orin Gfeller and Margaret Ann Tully Gfeller. He attended Fragrant Hill School through the 8th grade and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School. He then worked for D&D Mobil and Harold Higgs Construction. Afterwards, he started his own business, “Gfeller Construction”.
He was a lifetime member of Eagles #830 of Junction City. He served on the Fragrant Hill Township Board and was a volunteer fireman on the Fragrant Hill Department. He served as President of the Dickinson County Contractors Assn. and was a member of Kansas Land and Improvement Assn.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Gfeller of Chapman, his son Sam Gfeller and wife Joye Gfeller of Chapman and two grandchildren Shailynn and Jacob Gfeller. His son Michael and parents preceded him in death. He has one brother Dennis Gfeller and his wife Marcia with their two sons. He has one brother-in-law Ivor George and his wife Anita who he loved dearly.
Mark loved the outdoors and he was able to create a legacy through his own business working on ponds, waterways, and terraces in Geary County, Clay and Dickinson counties. He spent many of his days improving the land but was diagnosed with MS at the age of 40 and spent the remainder of his life fighting that disease. The last few years as his MS progressed, he resided at Kenwood View Nursing Home in Salina, KS until he passed away. He loved dogs and they were usually in the tractor with him when he was working the ground. He touched many lives and will be terribly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at St Michael’s Parish Center in Chapman on Saturday February 6, 2021 from 1pm-3pm. Due to COVID, we are requesting that you social distance and wear a mask. There will be a private graveside service at St. Mary’s cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Mark had requested that any donations go to St. Judes, Interim Hospice Healthcare or Friends of Animals in Junction City.
