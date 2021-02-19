MSG. Clifford D. Kilgore Jr., 75, passed away on January 26, 2021. Cliff was born July 28, 1945, in FT. Worth TX, the son of Clifford and Mark Kilgore. Cliff has 3 sisters and 1 brother. In 1965 Cliff was drafted into the Army , where he did 2 tours to Vietnam. He proudly served his country for 21 years, where he retired from the Army, at FT. Riley, KS. Went on to work for Firestone, where he also retired from. The love of music, finds Cliff working at Glen Music, where then he finally retired. Meanwhile still playing with a band called Rewind. Cliff loved to talk about playing in different places in Kansas.
Cliff is serviced by his wife Mary Kilgore and many stepchildren and grandkids.
Graveside services will be help on FT. Riley on Thursday Feb. 25th at 2:00pm
