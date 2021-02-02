MSG (Ret) Clifford Kilgore Feb 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clifford Kilgore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MSG Clifford, of Junction City, passed away on January 26, 2021.Graveside services will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition January 26, 2021 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJCHS athletic trainer arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, promoting obscenity to minorsUnlicensed lawyer to be removed from Geary County’s indigent defense contractJCHS graduate Faith Richards makes music — and a career for herself — in Los Angeles and abroadCVB to remain where it is for now following county decisionActive cases of COVID-19 remain steady as recoveries, new cases mountChanges to Union print scheduleCecelia HelmkeHealth department preparing to enter second phase of COVID-19 vaccinationsLydia Edda LeonardCommunity member of the week: Local author reflects on a life spent writing and the power of words Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local display ads by PaperG Stocks Market Data by TradingView
