1st SGT (RET) Marvin Lee Monteith, 88, of Junction City, KS, passed away on January 4, 2021. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Inurnment will take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan, KS 66503. Due to the current Covid-19 environment, services will be postponed until the late spring.
Memorials are suggested to the Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 580, Junction City, KS, 66441 and the Alzheimer’s Association, 3625 S.W. 29th Ste. 102, Topeka, KS, 66614.
Marvin was born on March 23, 1932, in Cullowhee, North Carolina, to Roy and Louise (Pruitt) Monteith. He enlisted in the Army in March 1949. His first overseas assignment was in occupied Austria where he met and married his wife Erika. After Austria’s occupation ended in 1955, he was stationed in many places both domestic and abroad: Germany from 1955 to 1957, then from 1960 to 1965, and again in 1970 to 1972; Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Red Stone Arsenal, Alabama in 1958; Korea from 1959 to 1960, then again in 1969; Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 1966; Vietnam from 1966 to 1967; Fort Riley, Kansas in 1968, then in 1970, and lastly from 1973 to his retirement in June of 1975.
Marvin received vocational training in bricklaying and masonry in 1976. He worked with building contractors all across Kansas. His favorite job was building fireplaces. A few years later in 1980, he accepted a job with civil service in Range Management from which he retired from in 1997.
Marvin enjoyed taking long walks with his German Shepherd, Ranger, and playing pool with his friends. He was a member of many organizations including: The Retired Enlisted Association, The American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Union Lodge #7 (Past Master), Enterprise Lodge #437 (Past Master), Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, York Rite of Kansas, Shriners International, Served as Junior Steward in the Grand Lodge of Kansas (2011-2012), and was District Deputy Grand Master of District #19.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Monteith, his father, Roy T. Monteith, and his 2 brothers , Jackson Monteith and Roy J. Monteith.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Erika, his Daughter, Louise (John) Gustafson, 2 grandchildren, Amy Gustafson-Canady (Darin) and Jason Gustafson (Cory, Blake and Jake), 3 great-grandchildren, Gage, Avery, and Taylor, his nephew Steve Monteith (Vonne) of Florida, 2 nieces Debbie Harris (John) of Alabama and Mona Sturgis (Ken) of Florida, his cousin Tommy Granert of Tennessee, his step-daughter Elisabeth Ahrer and family of Austria, his special friends Dave and Ann Walser, Bob Leister, and grieving feline companion Josie.
