Janice Lee Howard, 78, of Junction City, KS, passed away on February 5, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 20, 2021, 10am, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 9719 Clarks Creek Rd., Junction City, KS, with Pastor Tim McCall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
Janice was born on November 19, 1942, in Junction City, Kansas, to Harvey Alton and Hazel Anna (Moyer) Heller. She grew up in Junction City and graduated from Junction City High School. She then married Melvin Howard and together they ran their own business.
Janice was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church off of Clarks Creek Road for many years, and was a members of the Ladies Aide. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother.
Janice is survived by her loving family: husband, Melvin of Junction City, KS; her two daughters, Cathy Andrews of Junction City, KS, and Elsie Notestine (fiancé William) of Savannah, GA; four grandsons, Joshua (Ashley) Andrews of Junction City, KS, Justin Andrews of Junction City, KS, Clinton (Genesis) Notestine of Alabama, and Jason (Janice) Notestine of Germany; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Diane, her sister Shirley Ehm, and her son-in-law, Danny K. Andrews.
To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Janice, please visit www.JohnsonJC.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.