Shirley Virginia Lyles, 79, of Junction City, passed away on February 10, 2021.
A public viewing will be Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 pm. at the Second Missionary Baptist Church of Junction City, KS, 701 West 10th Street.
A Home Going Celebration will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, 10:00 am at the Second Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Larry Jones officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate.
Shirley, known as “Nana” to her kids, was born on February 12, 1941, in Frederick, Maryland to Herbert and Janie (White) Weedon. She received her GED in Monterey, CA. She met and married George Thomas Lyles Jr. on November 29, 1968 in Fredrick, Maryland. With his military obligation, they moved their small family to many places both domestic and abroad. They ultimately settled in Junction City, Kansas, where George retired at Fort Riley from the United States Army.
Shirley was very involved in the community both in her professional and in her private life. She was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, Heroines of Jericho, Fayum Court #192, Sunflower Chapter #58 OES, former member of Cyrenes, Ashley Washam Epps #75 and was an Eastern Star both in Junction City and Manhattan, Kansas. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother, and loyal friend.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 52 years George Thomas Lyles Jr. of Junction City, KS; daughter Joyce Lyles of Junction City, KS; daughter Debbie Hoy of Philadelphia, PA; son Anthony (Rebecca) Lyles of Lawrence, KS; son Gary (Norma) Lyles of Temecula, CA; daughter Torrie Lyles of Junction City, KS; daughter Terri Lyles of Manhattan, KS; son-in-law Redo Purnell of Junction City, KS; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother Herbert (Belma) Weedon from Frederick, KS; brother Howard Weedon of Junction City, KS; sister Betty Rowe of Martinsburg, WV; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Paul, Earl, and Lewis Weedon, daughter Theresa Purnell, and brother-in-law James Rowe.
To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Shirley, please visit www.johnsonJC.com.
