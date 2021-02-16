Vivian Ann Grimes, 64, of Junction City, KS passed away on February 1, 2021. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Due to the current Covid-19 environment, there are no services scheduled.
Vivian was born on October 29, 1956, in Junction City, Kansas, to Samuel Sr. and Irma (Williams) Vigil. She grew up in Junction City and worked for a short while on Fort Riley before her illness kept her homebound.
Vivian had many interests. Among them were the color purple and her family.
Vivian is survived by her loving family: her children, Christopher M. (Cathi) Sacher of Abilene, KS and Rosalee (Antoinette) Sacher of Junction City, KS; her siblings Mark Vigil and Mary (Kelly) Taylor of Arlington, TX; 4 grandsons; 5 granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; 1 great-granddaughter; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Irma R. Keffer, husband, Joe Pat Grimes, close friend and ex-husband Gary Leo Sacher, and 3 brothers, Paul Allen, Samuel Jr., and Johnny Vigil.
