Randall Lee Lewis Jr., 74, of Junction City, KS, passed away on January 23, 2021. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City, KS is assisting the family with arrangements.
He will Lie in State Monday, February 1, 2021, 10am to 12pm. Private family service will follow.
Covid-19 precautions will be observed.
Randall Lee Lewis Jr., 74 years of age, has elevated to an eternal resting place with his Heavenly Father on January 23rd, 2021.
Randall was born February 8th, 1946 in Fort Riley Kansas to the late Randall Lee Lewis and Jessie Mae Lewis-Scott (Rorer). Randall was the eldest of two children, his younger sister the late Diane. Randall was an ambitious young man who embarked on adulthood early. He married his children’s mother, Novella Shaw, in 1963. In pursuit of providing for his family, he decided to postpone his secondary education. Randall was employed as a maintenance worker in charge of grounds keeping and other duties at Geary Community Hospital. Later he was a yardman at Junction City Country Club. Randall returned to high school at 21 to earn his diploma and graduated from Junction City High School May 1968. In completing his secondary education, he was hired by Kansas Power & Light as a meter reader and was given the opportunity to participate in an apprenticeship program. Randall received his Apprenticeship (Trade/ Lineman — Power) and was registered with State of Kansas Department of Labor October 1, 1969. In 1971 Randall was recognized as the “First Black Lineman (Power)” in the State of Kansas. He retired from Evergy, formerly West Star Energy, (Kansas Power & Light) in 2002 as a Foreman. Throughout his career he had established life-long friendships and mentored many skilled linemen and electricians. As a retiree, he was employed part time at the New Direction Detention Center of Junction City, KS, and the Clarence & Kelley Youth Transitional Living Home in Topeka, KS, with his mission to continue his mentorship to inspire young adults.
His hobbies and interest over the years consisted of lifting weights, art (drawing and wood carvings), cooking, and watching western TV shows and movies. Randall is known for making people smile with specific greetings and \remarks, “I’m glad you got to see me today” and “Hello, this is Professor Frog”.
Randall was dedicated and passionate about family. He leaves behind three sons, Randall Lee Lewis III, Artemus Virgil Gannon Lewis (MaryAnn), Shannon LaSalle Lewis; daughter Noranda Monique Hardwick (Mikka); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousins; siblings in-law; his children’s beloved mother Novella Lewis; and a host of loving family and friends.
Randall was preceded in death with his parents, sister, and son (Jessie Leon Lewis).
