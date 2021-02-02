Raymond C. Edwards, 82, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Alta Vista Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
Raymond was born June 25, 1938, in Morris County, KS the son of James Clifford and Dollie (Riggs) Edwards.
Raymond owned a saw sharpening shop at his home in Junction City. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Raymond enjoyed his many mini miniature poodles. Raymond and his wife Donna spent many summers camping near Cripple Creek, Colorado in their fifth wheel camping trailer.
He married Donna Day December 21, 1973, in Junction City, KS. She survives of the home.
Survivors include three sons, James Lynn Edwards Clifford Lee Edwards both of Junction City, KS and Charles Wesley Edwards of Cripple Creek, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
