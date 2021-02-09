On January 27, 2021 Shirley M (Brown) Self after battling a long term illness completed her journey here on earth passing peacefully at home and began her eternal journey with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Shirley began life in Beaumont, TX on May 12, 1950 she was the oldest daughter of three born to Tellis E. Brown and Arnita R. (Price) Brown of Nacogdoches TX. At the early age of three the family moved to Junction City, KS. It was there where Shirley was raised and at the young age of 15 she would meet the love of her life and future husband. Shirley attended Junction City Senior High School, graduating in 1968. After graduation she returned to Beaumont to attend business school, however love intervened and on August 28, 1969 she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Self. The young family moved to Denver, CO where they raised their son, Frank E. Self and daughter Shelley M. Self. In 1992 Shirley’s husband relocated the family to Norwalk, CT and in 2005 she and her husband moved to Waxhaw, NC. Shirley worked principally as an executive administrative assistant for numerous organizations throughout her career, with her longest stay being nearly 15 years at the Housing Authority in Denver, CO.
Shirley was known for her kind, warm spirit and her sense of purpose in life. She was simply…GRACE best described as the lady, “that if you knew her you loved her and you didn’t know anyone who knew anyone that didn’t feel the same” She was engaging and always accepting of the rights and concerns of others. Shirley was adventurous, fearless and took great pleasure in her travels to Europe, the Caribbean and the many, many sites and cities throughout the US.
She was a loving wife of 51 years to her husband and a cherished mother to her children and the many, many young people whom she touched throughout the years. She was deeply loved and will be terribly missed by all.
Shirley was a faithful member of Marvin African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Marvin, NC.
Shirley is preceded in death by her mother and father and she is survived by her husband, Frank Self, Waxhaw, NC; son Frank E. Self, daughter in-law Dana Self and grandsons Isaiah and Noah Self of Gold Canyon AZ; daughter Shelley M. Self of Bowie MD; sisters, Sharon Davis and Shelia Cox of Junction City, KS; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing is scheduled to be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N Washington, Junction City, KS. Funeral Services with pastor Viola Jones officiating will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 701 W. 10th Street, Junction City, KS with burial to follow at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, Manhattan, KS.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff and nurses of Atrium Health Hospice of Union County, NC for the compassionate and professional care given to Shirley during her final journey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the respective local branch of the Alzheimer’s Association.
