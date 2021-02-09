Suzanne Renee Douglas, 51, of Junction City, KS, passed away on January 18, 2021. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Suzanne was born on September 27, 1969, in Cheverly, Maryland, to Richard and Patricia (Davis) Davies. She graduated from Calvert high school in 1987 in prince Frederick, Maryland. After high school she attended culinary school. She later moved to Junction City, Kansas. Her love was being a private chef at a local retirement community. She was always very concerned about providing her residents with the best product possible. On May 1, 2020 she married Gregory Douglas and they lived in Junction City, Kansas.
Suzanne is survived by her loving family: husband, Gregory Douglas of Junction City, KS; her son Matthew Housden of Jupiter, FL; her brother Chris Davies; and a host of loving family and friends.
To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Suzanne, please visit www.johnsonJC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.