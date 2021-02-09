MANHATTAN — Kansas State University’s online portfolio of programs was recognized for excellence in 12 categories in the 2021 U.S. News and World Report, released this month.
K-State’s U.S. News & World Report program rankings for 2021 include:
• Online bachelor degrees, with 18 degree options — No. 48 nationally, No. 32 for veterans.
• Engineering online graduate degree programs, with nine degree options — No. 34 nationally, No. 19 for veterans.
• Master of Software Engineering program — No. 47 nationally.
• Online master’s degrees in education — No. 46 nationally, No. 14 for veterans.
• Educational administration program — No. 27 nationally.
• Master’s in curriculum and instruction — No. 10 nationally.
• Master’s in special education, launched in 2020 — No. 12 nationally.
• Professional Master of Business Administration — No. 35 nationally, No. 22 for veterans.
“We are pleased with these rankings and especially proud that the online bachelor degree programs received the highest mark of any school in the state of Kansas,” said Karen Pedersen, dean of K-State Global Campus. “Our programs continuing to rank among the nation’s best is indicative of our commitment to lead the way in online education in Kansas. We’re proud to showcase the hard work of K-State’s expert faculty to a worldwide audience through these high-quality online degree programs.”
In creating its rankings, U.S. News & World Report analyzes program effectiveness in a variety of ways, including student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. Online programs are also ranked for how effectively they serve veterans.
For information about degree programs offered through K-State Online, visit online.k-state.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.