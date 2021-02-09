It has become clear to me over the last few years that the definition of leadership has changed. That is when I was a young soldier we were taught the 14 traits of effective leadership (integrity, judgement, courage and unselfishness among the 14) and the 11 principals of good leadership (set the example and make sound timely decisions among the 11). These really boiled down to two things. That is we were responsible for our actions which lead to the truism that if we took care of your subordinates, our subordinates would take care of us. Or a different way of looking at it, leadership was doing what was right in spite of what would happen to you.
But today in so many cases this has been changed to do not take a stand but rather farm every decision out to some committee or think tank or some other group of experts. Then if something goes wrong you do not have to take the blame, you can point your finger at some ones else’s poor advice.
We can see this by the numerous expert studies that have been paid for by the School District, Junction City, Geary County and other elected entities. These studies very all the way from studies on saving energy and traffic control to evaluating the sewer systems to you name it.
Also it should be noted that when two sides on opposite ends of a situation are coming to a decision something strange happens. First, when the two sides agree to settle the disagreement by meeting in the middle, that is fine. Then the next time a disagreement on the same subject arises often one side starts from their old first position and they talk the other side into starting from the agreed middle of the last decision. Then the two sides again agree to meet in the middle. This new middle ground has moved the middle much closer to the side that starts each time from their original starting point. In other words the side that starts from the last agreed position ends up losing everything after a few decisions to meet in the middle.
This is what has happened in way to many case with the important things in the United States. That is what has happened to so many of the things that have held our nation and people together over all the years that we have been here. That is, important things like integrity, judgement, courage and unselfishness that were taught to our parents and grandparents as being the correct way to live. Important things that have been compromised and because of those compromises have become politically incorrect even though often much lip-service is given to them.
In practice this means if I say the politically correct words my actions will often be overlooked
By Gerald L. Gerloff
Junction City
