Dear Editor,
This is Melinda Bozarth, Wheels of HOPE volunteer coordinator and Shelley Kite’s sister. My mom Barbara Hoyle died almost a year ago to this date on February 17, 2020. As I was going through her things, I found this letter from one of her classmates and friends. I thought, in light of the racial unrest and injustice in this world and in honor of black history month, you might be interested in publishing the letter in the newspaper. It is so moving that it brings me to tears every time I read it. If a country music star can make a racial slur and then see his record sales soar, it certainly illustrates how we still have a long way to go.
December, 1968
Dear Friends,
I went home for the class reunion for one purpose, to make a speech on the number one problem in America, racism. This prepared speech related the racial conflicts of 1968 directly to roots in Junction City and the class of 1943.
After a few minutes of meeting old friends, renewing friendships, and making new friends, I decided against giving the speech. The mood, time and place was not conducive to dfscussing problems of any kind. I put aside the speech and enjoyed a memorable weekend of brotherhood and friendship.
After the reunion I felt that there was stilt a need to inform my friends and classmates of pr·oblems which they are apparently unaware exist.
I am now sending you excerpts from the speech I intended to give to the class of 1943.
The Kerner Report calls racism the number one problem in America. Dick Gregory calls the Kerner Report “H. Rap Browns state of the Nation Address.” We from the class of 1943 were taught in very vivid terms about racism and white suprernacy. We saw the children fr·om Fort Riley who were white ride in busses and Black children ride in trucks while attending the same school. We witnessed Black children swinming in the public pool on Mondays only. (They changed the water on Tuesdays.) We knew that there was jim crow seating in the Kaw., Cozy, Junction and Colonial theaters. We also knew that a Black man could not buy a meal, beer or rent a room on Washington Street.
We saw and attended segregated churches. When we were exposed to these things we were learning that the color of ones skin carried certain privileges that were denied other’s who were not the same color. This learning directly affects attitudes and feelings. These were some of the seeds of racism and white supremacy.
JCHS officials have contacted parents of white children who were seen beeing too friendly with Black students. One teacher admonished a white friend of mine by saying that he should be more careful about his associates. He ignored her advice and his gr’ades were directly affected as well as the treatment he received in class.
It was social suicide to invite Black classmates to white homes for parties or other social functions. We were then learning that one could be punished for treating a Black person as an equal.
The class of 1943 had the largest number of B1ack graduates in the history of the school. There were 13 of us. All 13 are proud of the fact that our pictures are NOT in the Pow Wow. Most of our classmates are not aware as to why our pictures are not in the yearbook.
The tradition was for all seniors to have their pictures in alphabetical order, except for the Black seniors who were at the end of the white alphabet.
We asked school officials who were responsible for the layout of the Pow Wow to put our pictures in alphabetical order. We were told that it was too late to put the pictures in alphabetical order. (This was before the deadline for submitting our pictureso) We held several meeting and all 13 agreed not to be subjected to this humiliation. This decision was difficult to reach. There was much disagreement.
All of us loved JCHS. We had yelled, screamed, fought, cried and suffered for our school. We were proud of our school and classmates.
We l’lere proud of our accomplishments in class, sports, and music. We wanted to share the honor and glory of a graduating senioro We paid a very dear price for our pride when we refused to submit our photographs to a discriminatory yearbook.
Our reward has been more than gratifying. Since 1943 the Pow Wow has placed all graduating seniors pictures in alphabetical order regardless of race, co1or, or national or1g1no We noWboast about having achieved a small measure of integration for cur school and eliminated humiliation for Black students following us.
The 13 of us were still subjected to further humiliation when we were forced to march in the auditorium at the end of the graduation procession.
Some of us wanted to boycott this march. We endured that degregation because of two kinds of pressure. We were threatened by schoo1 officials that we would not graduate if we did not march. We also felt that our parents were entitled to the pleasure of seeing us wear a cap and gown. We had achieved what most of then were unable to achieve. They were proud of us. They had paid a lot of dues to see us in and through school. We were obligated to our parents and afforded them this pleasure.
Most of our white classmates were then unaware and are presently unaware of these events. Most of white America is also unaware of more serious daily insults and events which cause unrest in the Black community. They do not understand why Black college students are demonstrating just as we did in 1943.
JCHS has produced B1ack graduates who have risen to the rank of a full Colonel, nurses, businessmen, businesswomen, government officials, office workers, teachers, college graduates, and political leaders. Our class of ’43 has Norris Gregory who is a Councilman for the city of San Bernadina, California.
Art A. Fletcher ’43 was a successful candidate for Lt. Governor of the state of Washington. Art was not elected because of racism. To me he was still a successful candidate because he polled 47.9% of the vote in a state with a strong John Birch Society and a very small Black vote.
Not one of the JCHS Black graduates could have become a police officer in Junction City. At the same time a white high school drop-out could and did become the Chief of Police. No matter how great a Black graduate of JCHS might become he would still be buried in a segregated cemetery in Junction City today. The city refused to set up a Human Relations Council to consider the problemso The list of examples could run on for page.
My speech included comments on the reality of genocide and concentration camps for Black people in the near future. I had proposed some suggestions for each of you to help resolve problems of racism in your family, neighborhood, schools, churches, and organizations.
Martin Luther King once said that it was dangerous for a man to think about equality. For a man to write about equality he will be inviting threats, intimidation, and harrassment. Out if a man dares to pub1ically speak out for equality and brotherhood of man he will be inviting death.
We are now about to celebrate the birthday of a man who was lynched for speaking out for the brotherhood of man. During this celebrated season there is usual1y concern shown for others. The 1ove of mankind can be contagious if carried past December 25, 1968.
This letter is sent to you with love and an active concern for peace on earth, goodwill toward man kind regardless to race, creed, color, sex, national origins age, ancestry, or political affiliation.
Yours sincerely, Jim Warren
Melinda Bozarth Junction City
