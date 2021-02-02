My husband and I were in the first group to get the vaccine for COVID. I can’t say enough about the professional and friendly attitude of all the healthcare workers and volunteers. We were assigned a time for our shots and the minute you walked into the Opera House someone met you and guided you through some easy paperwork and another person met us and delivered us to seating to wait until our number was called. Once again someone was there to tell us where to go and what to do. The shot process was quick and easy. We were then given an appointment for our next shot and were escorted to seating to wait for 15 min. in case of a reaction. From the time we entered until we left was 30 minutes. One more reason to live in a small town. A huge THANK YOU to all involved.
By Sue Waechter
Junction City
