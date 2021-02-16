OTTAWA – Ottawa University is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Cloud County Community College as part of the university’s Transfer Advantage program. OU and CCCC established the partnership in 2015. Through OU’s Transfer Advantage and the CEP program, students will receive a special tuition rate to earn a bachelor’s degree.
The newly expanded partnership will allow Cloud County students to take advantage of Ottawa’s concurrent enrollment program (CEP) in nursing. Graduates of the CEP will have earned both an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).
“With the increasing importance of the BSN for RN’s, Ottawa University is pleased to partner with Cloud County Community College to create a cost-friendly integrated AAS/BSN curriculum pathway,” OU Director of Nursing Dr. Ruth Burkhart said. “Nurses are by far the largest sector of the health profession, and also the profession the public most trusts year after year.”
Cloud nursing students who apply and are accepted into the OU/CCCC CEP program will take courses on campus at Cloud, while simultaneously completing eight-week accelerated online courses at Ottawa.
“This partnership opportunity with Ottawa University will allow nursing students to attend face-to-face classes close to home at Cloud, while broadening their nursing education through the completion of online classes at OU,” CCCC Director of Nursing & Allied Health Stefanie Perret said. “Ottawa provides a flexible schedule, student support, and small class sizes to promote student success.”
Along with the nursing CEP, OU also offers an online Master of Science in Nursing degree with specializations in Nursing Leadership and Nursing Education. Ottawa partners with 69 community colleges in 10 states as part of its Transfer Advantage program, offering associate degree graduates from partner institutions a special tuition rate to earn a bachelor’s degree from OU.
Ottawa’s accelerated nursing program builds on real-world experiences in a 100-percent online learning setting to prepare nurses to take on new challenges in an ever-changing healthcare field. Many RN’s who have graduated with an AAS in nursing are returning to school to earn their BSN degree in order to fulfill their personal and/or career goals, as well as to likely increase their overall earning potential.
Ottawa University has served students for 155 years and offers more than 20 flexible, adult-centered degree programs through its OIPGS division. To learn more about Transfer Advantage at OU, and its partnership with CCCC, visit http://bit.ly/OU_Transfer_Advantage or call (855) 774-7714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.