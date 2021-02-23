Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 98 calls for service, issued 43 citations and made 11 arrests from 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Friday
8:08 a.m. — Burglary, Motor Vehicle Theft, Fleeing and Eluding, Failure to Yield, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Driving on the right side of the roadway, improper turn at 800 East 8th Street.
7:48 a.m. — Non-Injury accident at the corner of West 10th Street and North Madison.
7:54 a.m. — Non-Injury accident at the corner of 8th and East St.
7:54 a.m. — Non-Injury accident at 240 West Chestnut.
2:15 p.m. — Domestic battery at 1027 West 8th Street.
4:41 p.m. — Theft at 521 East Chestnut.
5:13 p.m. — Driving while suspended at 1505 North Washington.
5:13 p.m. — Two outside warrants at 1505 North Washington.
6:49 p.m. — Failure to yield approaching vehicle when turning left, criminal damage to property, driving without headlights when needed, possession of marijuana first offense, no drug tax stamp, distributed controlled substance, improper stop or turn signal and interference with law enforcement at 211 West 6th Street.
7:59 p.m. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and defective headlamps at 500 West 6th Street.
9:43 p.m. — Disorderly conduct and no driver’s license in possession at 500 West 1st Street.
Saturday
1:07 a.m. — DUI, transporting an open container of alcohol, improper driving on a laned road and possession of a firearm while under the influence at 500 West 6th Street.
1:30 a.m. — DUI and exceeding the posted speed limit.
12:03 a.m. — DUI, violating flashing traffic control signal, improper driving on a laned road, defective tag lamp and no signal/unsafe turning/stopping at 100 North Washington Street.
3:39 a.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 525 West 8th Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 103 incidents, resulting in 25 cases, 9 citations and 6 arrests in the 72-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Friday
8:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 highway at mile marker 156 for a non-injury accident.
8:39 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lajacquette R. Gwinn at 826 North Franklin Street on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Michaela Jones for driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to give a proper signal at the 1200 block of North Madison Street.
8:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway at mile-marker 164 for a single-vehicle accident with a deer.
Saturday
9:19 a.m. — Deputies arrested Heather Bergman at 7716 Canyon Road for domestic battery.
9:19 a.m. — Deputies arrested Monya Bowerman at 7716 Canyon Road for domestic battery.
3:05 p.m. — Deputies arrest Richard W. Dockler at 219 Custer Avenue for fugitive from justice.
3:58 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jorge E. Tapia at 219 Custer Avenue for failure to appear.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Friday
8:52 a.m. — LaJaquette Gwinn; outside warrant.
1:18 p.m. — Michaela Jones; Unsafe turning or stopping, failure to give proper signal, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
6:01 p.m. — Vanessa Armstrong; two outside warrants.
8:15 p.m. — Andrew Birchmeier; defective headlamps, possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:25 p.m. — Lila Swink; outside warrant.
8:30 p.m. — Justin Janow; outside warrant.
8:39 p.m. — Jeffery Walters; interference with law enforcement officers. obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution, improper stop or turn signal, distribute controlled substance unknown substance, no drug tax stamp payment for marijuana or controlled substance, possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without headlights when needed, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left.
9:55 p.m. — Cody Dodge; no driver’s license in possession, disorderly conduct.
Saturday
12:44 a.m. — Louis Garza; defective tail lamp on a motor vehicle, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked.
2:33 a.m. — Aaron Jackson; Possession of a firearm while under the influence, improper driving on a laned road, transporting open container alcohol, DUI.
3:18 a.m. — Isaac Anderson; Exceeding posted speed limit, DUI.
4:38 a.m. — James Goodridge; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first offense.
5:20 a.m. — Sean Minnaar; no signal/unsafe turning/stopping, defective tag lamp, improper driving on a laned road, violating flashing traffic control signal, DUI.
10:43 a.m. — Monya Bowerman; domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in a dating relationship.
11:58 a.m. — Heather Bergman; domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in a dating relationship.
3:57 p.m. — Richard Dockler; issuance of governor’s warrant of arrest.
4:53 p.m. — Jorge Tapia; failure to appear.
8:30 p.m. — Tyrel Denico; failure to appear.
9:49 p.m. — Michael Redman; failure to appear.
10:34 p.m. — Marion Robinson; failure to appear.
Sunday
12:50 a.m. — Alcinder Dawson; criminal deprivation of property, unlawful restraint.
1:59 a.m. — Michael Fry; use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession of controlled substance unknown substance, criminal trespass, unknown circumstance.
5:53 a.m. — Adan Torres; no signal/unsafe turning/stopping, exceeding the posted speed limit, DUI.
9:40 a.m. — Joedy Estrada; transporting open container alcohol, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
5:29 p.m. — Fallon Luthi; identity theft, criminal use of a financial card, falsified card under 1000 dollars, burglary, vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime.
8:16 p.m. -Kevin Aikman; abuse of a child, shaking a child under six years old.
9:18 p.m. — Christopher Croruth; disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, unlawful damage to property.
11:44 p.m. — Christopher McKelvey; fail to yield at stop/yield sign, no signal/unsafe turning/stopping, improper driving on a laned road, exceeding the posted speed limit, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license in possession, interference with law enforcement, obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution DUI.
