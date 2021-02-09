Special to the Union
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Jordan McClintick, 30, died Saturday February 6, 2021. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
McClintock was serving a 130-month sentence for multiple convictions for Criminal Damage to Property in 2010, Possession of opiates in 2011 and 2015, Burglary in 2015, Theft in 2012, and Aggravated Battery in 2013.
El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1561 residents.
Jordan McClintick’s KDOC number is 111919.
