TOPEKA — The Junction City boys and girls bowling teams lined up against fellow Centennial League schools Wednesday afternoon for the annual league meet held at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka.
Final meet results and placings were not available due to one team (Emporia) being unable to compete until Friday due to school closure but the Blue Jays had a solid day with the boys racking up a team score of 2964 while the girls finished with 2661.
“It wasn’t bad,” head coach Brad Adams said. “I think the girls shot fairly decent and did especially well with their spare shooting and the boys got better and better as the day went along. They started a little slow but then they started burning lines where we could play them. They don’t have a house shot here so there are out-of-bounds points where if you get the ball too far (left or right) it’s not going to curve back in. So the boys all shot the same line to start off just to try and wear it out and avoid that out of bounds and eventually it worked pretty good. The boys still struggled a little bit but it wasn’t a bad performance.”
Sophomore T.J. Lindsay led the way for all Blue Jay bowlers with an impressive 673 including two three-strike tenth frames during the baker rounds.
“I felt that I did pretty good today,” Lindsay said. “I think I could’ve picked up a couple more spares here and there that should’ve hit and I probably could’ve hit my mark a little more but overall it went well.”
On the girls' side, it was junior Brooke Swango leading with way, bowling a 581 on the day.
“I think today went pretty well for me,” Swango said. “I can always do better though, especially in picking up spares.”
For the boys, Logan Lindsley bowled second highest with a 500, Carmine Mancinelli had a 496, Gage Allen had a 478, Landon Wareman had a 441 and Payton Paquette bowled a 437.
For the girls, Olivia Oliver came on strong late with a 508, Allyson Heidenreich had a 463, Alexis Wareman had a 410, Lorna Rae Pierce had a 385 and Cassidy Eschliman had a 360.
The Blue Jays will compete in their rescheduled home meet today and then will have a week to prepare for the regional meet which will be held a week from today at the same spot, West Ridge Lanes. Lindsay has an idea of what he wants to work on between now and then but returning to the same bowling alley should give him and his teammates an advantage in trying to make it to the State Bowling Championship in Wichita the first weekend of March.
“My spare shooting needs to get better before next week,” Lindsay said. “We also need to tidy-up our line more as a team and stay together when we’re shooting. Coming back here on Monday, we’re going to know where our line is and how fast or slow to throw the ball and I think that’s going to help.”
The top two teams at regionals will qualify for state along with the top four individual bowlers not on teams that qualified for state. The meet will be split into two sessions to prevent overcrowding due to Covid-19 safety concerns with Junction City competing in the morning session which will start at 8:50 a.m.
