On Tuesday, the Junction City High School athletic department released information concerning the spring sports season which will begin March 1.
The school will be sharing info concerning spectators soon on both Skyward, the school’s website and in the Union.
If you are a parent who has a student interested in competing in baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys golf, girls soccer, track and field or girls swimming, make sure you register your student at https://registermyathlete.com/login/. As part of the registration process, you will need to upload a new sports physical form and the KSHSAA Covid-19 questionnaire. Physicals must be dated after May 1, 2020, and the school encourages that all parents try to schedule their child’s physical as soon as possible.
Students who chose remote learning for this school year will be eligible to compete in the spring sports season and transportation to and from the school will be the responsibility of the student or parent.
Contact info for all coaches is available at https://bluejayathletics.org/athletic-dept-info/ or you contact the athletic department at 785-717-4214 or sharonbloomdahl@usd475.org with any question you may have.
