At its Tuesday night game, the Blue Jays boys basketball team consistently trailed Topeka Seaman in the second half Tuesday night until ultimately falling to the Vikings 55-61.
During the first quarter, the Blue Jays managed to keep pace with Seaman. JCHS had a narrow lead at halftime, 28 — 24. Seaman came back in the second half to obtain a lead it would maintain for the remainder of the game.
Coach Nick Perez said the team made some unwise choices in the second half.
“We took some bad shots,” he said. “They did a good job on offense making us defend screens. They held us to a couple of one shot and dones and they would score chipping our lead away. “
Poor defense in the third quarter ultimately led to the Blue Jays loss to Seaman, Perez said.
“We really let them just run their stuff,” he said. “Coaches have to do a better job of getting them in (the) right spots.”
Perez said he was pleased with some of the younger team members’ performances, however.
“I was proud that our younger guys went in and got some minutes,” he said. “Sheldon Butler Lawson and Xavion Felton are starting to get a feel for the speed of the game. I loved our first half. We guarded and rebounded. Just couldn’t get scores after stops.”
(0) comments
