The Junction City boys lost 84-67 at home to Highland Park on Friday. The loss drops them to 8-10 this season.
The Blue Jays fell down by double-digits early in the game and trailed 36-26 at the half. The Scots extended their lead by nine more points in the third before the Blue Jays put up 25 points in the fourth quarter to Highland Parks’ 23.
Highland Park shot very well from the floor, hitting 63.2 percent of their shots including going 5-9 from three. Junction City shot 48.9 percent but also turned the ball over 15 times in the game. The only advantage for the Blue Jays was from the charity stripe where they hit 20-24 free throws while the Scots only went 7-15.
Highland Park’s Jahi Peppers led all scorers with 25 while Junction City senior Chris Dixon had 24, junior Howard Johnson had 17 and junior Terrence Tedder had 10.
The Blue Jays will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday when they travel to face Washburn Rural. Junction City fell to the Junior Blues 61-42 when they played them at home back on January 15.
