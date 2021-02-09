Staff reports
The first half was tightly contested between Junction City and Manhattan High’s girls’ basketball teams. The biggest lead for either side was three points.
At halftime, the score was leveled at 25.
However, Manhattan pushed ahead of the Lady Blue Jays in the second quarter, quickly gaining a 10-point lead over Junction City.
Manhattan would maintain that lead for the remainder of the game to win 51-40.
Junction City tried to add some things to the mix offensively, and it did not work out well — the hosts did not record a bucket until 34.9 seconds remained in the third quarter to cut Manhattan’s lead to 35-27.
“I tried some new things for the girls this week,” Junction City Coach Tim Testa said. “And I had their brains spinning. That was on me. I did a bad job in the second half.”
Despite Junction City’s (5-9) repeated comeback attempts, Manhattan held its lead over the Lady Blue Jays.
“We hit a lot of free throws,” Manhattan Coach Scott Mall said. “We really had to step up and make free throws. And defensively, for the most part we did not give them great shots. We limited them to just one shot late in the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.