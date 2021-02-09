Despite a loss to Manhattan Friday night, the Lady Blue Jays basketball team won a victory over Topeka Seaman Tuesday evening with a score of 41-37
The team took the lead in the first quarter after a rocky start. The girls nonetheless ended the first quarter with a seven-point lead at halftime with a score of 21-14.
They maintained this lead throughout the second half to their ultimate victory.
Coach Tim Testa said he was proud of how the team played in Tuesday’s match-up.
“Tuesday was due to great all around team play,” Testa said. Girls stepped (up) and filled the voids we had last year when we played them.”
Testa said the team overcame several obstacles to achieve Tuesday’s win.
“I was really proud of our toughness,” he said. “We had some injuries, Dorian had a terrible migraine and they all fought for a victory!”
Tuesday evening’s victory was the team’s third win in a row not just this season but in several years.
Testa praised the team’s improvements.
Our improvements are beyond me,” Testa said. “I am so excited to see them get the wins that they deserve. These girls have made the city proud!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.