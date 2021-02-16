Saint Francis Xavier Student Council sponsored the annual Homecoming Week activities, which commenced on Monday, February 8th. Students were afforded the opportunity to exhibit their school spirit throughout the week via dress-up days, an all-school pep rally, and by voting on their 2021 Homecoming King and Queen. The crowning ceremony took place between the High School girls’ and boys’ basketball game vs. Smokey Valley on Monday evening. Events will conclude on Saturday, February 13th, with an on-campus movie night and meal for all Saint Francis Xavier High School students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.