The Director of the Geary County Health Department, Tammy Von Busch, was the guest speaker at the February 17 meeting of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club at the Hampton Inn. She told those present that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and vaccines of that type usually take years to be researched and developed. With as many deaths that have been recorded, “the push was on to get the vaccine as quickly as possible. The Moderna Vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. To this point it is understood that the vaccine is good for 90 days after the second does - or maybe even longer. This is one of the unknowns at this time.”
In Phase 2 of the roll out, local law enforcement, teachers, fire fighters/emt’s, day care workers and those over the age of 65 are priorities. “People have to register or sign up on-line. At the beginning of the distribution of the vaccine, the Health Department received 100 doses per week, then 300 per week and now 500 per week. The Geary County Health Department is the hub for Geary County. However, pharmacies at Wal-Mart and Dillon’s will also be distributing the vaccine. People still need to sign-up in advance.
At the Opera House on February 13, pre-registered people were called to arrive at specific times in 15 minute increments. Paperwork was completed, the vaccine given and following a 15 minute wait period, the individual persons were excused within 30 to 45 minutes of their arrival. Health Department officials, emt’s, other medical personnel and volunteers all worked together to give the vaccine to 330 people.
JC Breakfast Optimist Club members were reminded that there will be a Club fundraiser at the JC BBQ/Grill next Wednesday, February 24, from 11:00 AM until closing. The Optimist Club will receive 10% of the cost of purchases made from dining in, Door-dash deliveries, drive-thru or carry out. The money raised will go to support the 19 different Geary County youth organizations to which the Club donates.
