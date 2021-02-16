The Board of Trustees of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is seeking interested candidates to fill a seat that will become vacant on May 1. Interested parties can contact Susan Moyer, Library Director at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org.
Board seats are ultimately filled by the mayor with the approval of the city commission. The mayor is also an Ex Officio member of the board. Terms are set by state statute at four years and members can serve up to two full consecutive terms.
The board meets on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. with the exception of August. At present, meetings are being held by zoom. Current members include: Jane Handlos, President; Cecil Aska, Vice-President; Stuart Wells, Treasurer; Abby Allen; Michelle Custer; Beth Hudson; Mayor Jeff Underhill; and Ricardo Vieyra.
