The 2020 psychological thriller Unhinged, directed by Derrick Borte, was released back in July as some theaters were just starting to open their doors once again amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie was originally scheduled for release in August, and then moved to September. Solstice Studios decided to release their movie in July as a way to test the waters of movie theater attendance as they slowly began reopening, according to a May 12 article from deadline.com.
Its theatrical release may have gone undetected by general audiences at the time. However, Unhinged was released on DVD in November. And audiences may not have looked forward to its release as more anticipated films such as Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Disney’s live-action remake of their 1998 animated film Mulan came out on DVD around the same time.
The film opens with Tom Cooper (Russell Crowe) breaking into his ex-wife’s home where he kills her and her boyfriend with a hammer.
He then sets the house on fire, and leaves just as nonchalantly as he entered.
Meanwhile, recently divorced mom, Rachel Flynn (Caren Pistorius), is running late to work as she drives her teenage son, Kyle (Gabriel Bateman), to school. Her stress levels elevate quickly as rush hour traffic is backed up on the freeway, and her job is giving up on her as she has a habit of being late.
Rachel pulls up to a red light. When it turns green, the truck in front of her doesn’t budge. She lays on her car horn, clearly agitated. Still, the truck doesn’t move.
The owner of the truck happens to be Tom. And he finally drives through the light.
Tom catches up to her at the next light and apologizes to Rachel for not paying attention. He then demands she apologize to him for her rude manner of honking.
She refuses, and their exchange intensifies, eventually culminating to a high-speed car chase.
Rachel is able to lose him, compose herself, and then drop her son off at school. Afterwards, she heads to a gas station where Tom finds her. He decides to teach her a lesson in as worse a way as he can leading to a series of events that puts her life, and those close to her, in danger.
Crowe somehow manages to be an intimidating villain despite his consistent, almost comical, frowning at what he thinks is a detestable world around him.
On the other end of the story is Pistorius who’s in constant fear and apprehension. Her character has a reason to be so. By the end, we see a cheer-worthy change in her character. No matter how dominating the male antagonist is going to try to be, using whatever means he can — murdering those close to her, and intimidation through excessive means — she’ll ultimately fight back. The whole battle is completely unreasonable, so her fear and confusion while attempting to grasp the situation makes sense. Pistorius manages to capture those emotions well.
Unhinged mirrors similar movies with a story about a character teetering on the brink between sanity and lashing out at society.
Though the movie is entertaining in the end, its story of irrational aggravation has been told better in movies such as Stephen Spielberg’s Duel (1971), Falling Down (1993) and in a way, Joker (2019).
With Director Joel Schumacher’s movie Falling Down staring Michael Douglas, there’s more for the audience to take away regarding the day-to-day unsympathetic society Douglas’s character has to deal with. And Douglas’s character is fascinating as audiences see his world through his eyes, as he goes from a sad individual driven to madness as society treats him as unimportant and insignificant regardless of all the years he’s lived as good a life as he could. The audience has the opportunity to have some sympathy for him.
Unhinged goes in this same direction, told mainly through Rachel’s point of view, but depends too much on suspense, action, and thrills to keep the audience interested, rather than creating something interesting and substantial in its characters and story. The most the audience has, as far as who Tom is and what he’s going through, is the scene in the beginning, as well as his comment, “all I have is violence and retribution...because that’s all I’ve got left.”
The story needs more than that.
I was still left asking myself why he would go to such trouble to torture a complete stranger because she was mean in the way she honked at him. Was it all because he’s filled with retribution over his ex-wife having a new boyfriend? It comes across as a little far-fetched and lacking.
Unhinged is shocking and able to surprising the audience, but ends up being nothing more than that. The story has been done so much better before.
MICHAEL SELLMAN is an employee of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library and an occasional freelancer for The Junction City Union.
