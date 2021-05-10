The Lady Jay softball team started the second to last week of the regular season off strong with two road wins over Highland Park and a make-up home win versus Topeka West. Junction City annihilated the Scots 21-1 and 19-0 on Tuesday in Topeka before returning home to pick up the second game in their home doubleheader with Chargers which was postponed midway through the fifth inning with both teams tied at 5. The Lady Jays won the game 9-8.
Versus Highland Park, Junction City started off hot, scoring nine runs in the first innings and six in the second to take a 15-0 lead before the Scots scored their only run of the doubleheader in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Jays added seven more runs in the top of the third to push their lead to 21 to ensure a three-inning run-rule ending after a scoreless bottom of the third for Highland Park.
Amira Bivens, Lucy Rivera and Sara Rexrode led the Junction City with four hits each followed by five different Lady Jays who had three hits. Abby Ratts had a grand slam in the game and ended the day with six RBIs.
Ava DeGuzman pitched the first inning and the first batter of the second inning before senior Taylor Strickland took over and pitched the final two innings allowing just one hit with four walks and three strikeouts.
In game two, Junction City got off to just as hot of a start as they did in game one. They scored 10 runs in the first inning and eight more in the second before adding a final unanswered run in the top of the third to win 19-0 after a three-inning run-rule.
DeGuzman and Hannah Ratts each had three hits in the game while Anja VonSpreckelsen got the start and the no-hit shutout allowing just three walks throughout the three innings while striking out five Scots.
Stats from the final two innings of the resumed Topeka West game on Wednesday were unavailable as of press time.
