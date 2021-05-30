MINNEAPOLIS — Brad Keller had a shaky start, but he fought his way through to earn his fifth win of the season while the bullpen contingent of Kyle Zimmer, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland combined for four no-hit innings to get the Kansas City Royals out of Minnesota on a high note.
A four-run fifth inning and stellar relief pitching paved the way to the Royals 6-3 win over the Twins in front of an announced 17,923 in the finale of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Target Field.
The win gave the Royals (25-26) a series victory and a 3-3 record on their six-game road trip.
Edward Olivares, recalled from Triple-A Omaha before the game, went 2 for 4 in his season debut for the Royals. Jarrod Dyson (2 for 4) and Whit Merrifield (2 for 5) also had two hits apiece.
Hunter Dozier homered and drove in two runs. Andrew Benintendi (1 for 3, sacrifice fly) also drove in a pair of runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.