WICHITA—Vern Miller, the legendary Kansas lawman and Wichita attorney who first gained notoriety in the 1960s and 1970s for law-enforcing stunts that included jumping out of car trunks and seizing liquor on planes and passenger trains crossing the state’s borders, died Friday. He was 92.
Mr. Miller died at home in Mesa, Arizona, where he retired following a storied law career that spanned more than 50 years and included multiple stints as Sedgwick County sheriff and Kansas attorney general as well as one district attorney term, his older son, Botanica executive director Marty Miller, said in a phone interview Friday evening.
Mr. Miller’s son attributed the death to old age but noted that his father had suffered from cardiac issues over the years. He is survived by his wife, Paula, and two sons, as well as other family members.
“He was a hero to a lot of people. And he understood life as every day was a blessing,” Marty Miller said of his father, adding:
“You just wear out when you get over 90. It’s part of life.”
And an impressive life it was, lived by a man whom many described as “larger than life,” funny, friendly and a “good lawyer.” Throughout his career and into his retirement, Mr. Miller stayed upbeat, “bombastic,” and was “tough as nails” yet always ready to lend a hand, some of friends and colleagues said.
“Vern was a great guy. He was a hard worker,” said current Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett, who first met Mr. Miller when he began working in Wichita as a young attorney.
“He’s one of the few people that all the crazy stories you read about him are true — and in fact are typically not the craziest stories that are actually out there.”
Tales like how Mr. Miller would sometimes hide in the trunks of undercover officer’s cars and spring out in time to nab suspected criminals, or how he would raid illegal gambling operations held everywhere from fraternal clubs to country clubs. He drew media attention over his strict enforcement of the state’s liquor laws by stopping alcohol-serving passenger trains in their tracks and seizing booze on planes crossing into Kansas at a time when public drinking was outlawed.
Once, he chased a jail escapee into Nebraska, engaging in a shootout that drew a crowd threatening to let the criminal go. Mr. Miller, as the story goes, told the crowd that he had “12 shots left, and 12 of them were going to hit the ground before we let him go.” No one gave him any trouble after that, he told The Eagle in a 2000 interview.
When he served as Sedgwick County Sheriff, he once calmed tensions that had grown heated at an aircraft worker strike by standing on the seat of his motorcycle, decked out in full uniform, and saluting the crowd. Someone captured a photograph of the moment that has become one of Mr. Miller’s most recognizable.
“It made everybody like him that much more, that he was sort of irreverent in that moment and it cooled everybody off and there weren’t any fights,” Bennett said, recalling what Mr. Miller had told him of that event.
“He lived several lives, basically,” Bennett said.
Mr. Miller officially retired about 10 years ago, after he turned 82, his son said.
But he didn’t hang up his law hat.
At an age when many people spend their years vacationing or exploring new hobbies, Mr. Miller continued to take on court cases “just to help people out,” his friends and family said.
“There was always somebody calling him, needing help. He was always helping, even after he stopped practicing law,” his son said.
“That’s the other side of Vern. He wasn’t just this crazy guy jumping out of trunks,” Bennett said.
“He was helping people out and wanted to use his law degree to help the little guy.”
