The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has received a $50,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation to be applied to the fund to build a new library for the Junction City/Ft. Riley/Geary County area. This is the second grant from the foundation to be awarded for the project.
The Sunderland Foundation was established in 1945 by Lester T. Sunderland who served as President of the Ash Grove Cement Company for thirty-three years. It focuses on supporting construction and special projects, awarding grants to nonprofit organizations in ten states including Kansas. Particular areas of interest include higher education, human services, arts and culture, and health care and hospitals. Additional information about the foundation can be found at www.sunderland.org.
The library building project is led by a Steering Committee that includes: Tiffany Naccarato, Dr. Mary Devin, Mary Cay Stauffer, Linda Brungardt, Shantelle Tolbert, Johna Ward, Lisa Eickholt, Linda Hoeffner, and Courtney Gilbert. For more information about the project please contact Susan Moyer, Library Director, at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org.
