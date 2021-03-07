Note: This month’s Hands On History program will be an activity packet about Cowboys and Cowgirls. We normally aim to release our programs and activities the first Wednesday of the month, but due to unanticipated staff shortages, the packet will be released next Wednesday, March 10. In the meantime, enjoy this piece of local cowboy history.
It was June 1924, and the cries of cowboys filled the air.
“Whoopee!” “Let ‘er buck!” and “Don’t pull leather!”
These and many other “air-splitting yells” were heard everywhere on June 9, 1924, as Junction City prepared for the three-day DeMolay Rodeo, held June 10-12.
“With a herd of longhorns for riding and bulldogging, outlaw broncs for bucking, calves and goats for roping, and trained mounts for hurling, trick riding and many other stunts watered at the stockyards, Junction City is rapidly taking on the appearance of an old cow town,” the Daily Union reported. “The mingling of cowboys in big hats with the local men preparing the arena adds to the western atmosphere, and the ‘Hello, Bill’ feeling of everybody.”
The cowboys and cowgirls who traveled to Junction City that summer were famous for their rodeo stunts and their work with the 101 Ranch Wild West Show. “Bulldogging” was one of the most famous of those stunts, created by Bill Pickett, a Black and Cherokee cowboy born in 1870.
In 1924, everyone who had seen a rodeo knew what bulldogging was. However, according to a May 28, 1924, article in the Daily Union, “Comparatively few know that for bulldogging we are indebted indirectly to bull-fighting, the national Mexican sport.”
Bill Pickett joined the 101 Wild West Show in 1905, around the year he is credited with originating the sport of bulldogging in Juarez, Mexico.
As the story goes, proprietor Colonel Zack Miller attended a bull fight in the early 1900s, where he was appalled by the cruelty of the sport. He declared that one of his men could “go in there bare-handed and make the bull helpless in a minute or two.”
Words were exchanged, and Miller wound up betting $5,000 that experienced ranch hand Bill Pickett could “tame the wildest bull in Mexico with nothing but a horse to assist him.”
According to the story, when Miller approached Pickett about the wager, Bill smiled and said, “Sure, boss, that’ll be easy.”
Bulldogging is the act of subduing a wild bull by wrestling it to the ground by the horns. By 1924, rules had been established for bulldogging, that “eliminate[d] all cruelties and chances for accidents.”
In the standard version of bulldogging, the cowboy “leaps from the saddle of his flying mount to the weathers of the racing animal, and reaching forward grasps his horns in a wrestling grip. Then dropping his booted feet to the ground sets his high heels as a brake, stops his prey and ... throws him to the ground.”
Bill Pickett was a pioneer in the act of bulldogging. Twenty years before the DeMolay rodeo, with $5,000 on the line, he did it his own trademark way.
“Bill had the animal helpless inside of a few minutes. He merely rode up to the animal, jumped from his horse’s neck and bore the bull to the ground.
“Bill desired to add a little touch of his own to the exhibition, so he grabbed the bull’s upper lip by his teeth and turned loose with his hands, holding the animal down like a bull dog. That’s how it came to be called bulldogging. However, the holding down with the teeth part has been eliminated.
“Bill’s stunt was a sensation and for several years, he repeated it without competition. Finally, however, cowboys saw how good it was and decided to try it themselves. The result is that it has become a principal part of rodeos.”
Professional trick riding was only one part of the rodeo. There were also several opportunities for local cowboys and cowgirls to get involved, by challenging the professionals to ride local horses, and by daring to attempt to stay in the saddle of the rodeo show’s famous bucking broncos. Locals expressed “much interest” in these opportunities to participate.
“Owners of local horses are bringing in their entries which the cowboys promise to attempt to ride while Leonard Stroud, champion of the show, makes an offer of $10 to any Geary county cowboy who will ride and qualify on his herd of cyclonic actors which recently scored a record in bucking off every entry that climbed on their unwilling backs. ... Some fun is expected when local horses toss the confident cowboys, and Stroud’s string opens up on local riders. One inviolate rule among all riders is that they must not ‘pull leather,’ and real hands prefer an ‘early fall’ to breaking this rule.” (To “pull leather” meant to hold onto the saddle.)
Besides the exciting stunts, the local Powers Ranch also provided an old-time chuck wagon.
“One of the added attractions will be the crew of the Powers ranch, headed by George Stonebraker, who has resurrected an old time chuck wagon. The Powers gang will make its appearance in town early tomorrow, setting up the chuck wagon near Fifth and Washington streets, where they will prepare their meals just as they do on the range. There will be nine riders, including three cowgirls, in this outfit.”
