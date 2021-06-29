When evening had come, Jesus said to his disciples, “Let us go across to the other side.” And leaving the crowd behind, they took him with them in the boat, just as he was. Other boats were with him. A great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that the boat was already being swamped. But he was in the stern, asleep on the cushion; and they woke him up and said to him, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” He woke up and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace! Be still!” Then the wind ceased, and there was a dead calm. He said to them, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?” And they were filled with great awe and said to one another, “Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?” Mark 4:35-41
The past year has felt like the raging storm Mark describes in this passage from Mark’s gospel. We have found ourselves at liminal places – borderline places – places of faith and fear. There has been the dislocation of life as usual that has come with COVID and the associated isolation from friends and family and the fear of an unseen, unknown lethal enemy.
There has been the constant body count in the local and national news and social media over how many Kansas and how many Americans have died of COVID – now over 600,000.
And now there is the political divide around how to re-open, who should be vaccinated, and on-going virus mitigation issues. The virus is creating an “us and them” scenario – the us who are vaccinated and the them, who chose not to be vaccinated or are unable to receive the shot.
In the scripture passage above, Jesus performs the miracle of calming the storm as he and the disciples cross the Sea of Galilee. In Mark’s day, the sea symbolized evil and chaos. It goes back to the creation story, where God ordered the world by conquering the sea in the primeval chaos. For the ancient Jews, the sea was a metaphor for the evil forces active in the world. The narrative from Mark follows this example with the sea a source of evil that Jesus rebukes and subdues.
It is important to note that by calming the sea, Jesus has done only what God has been able to do up to this point in the bible. The Hebrew Scriptures include numerous examples of God controlling the ocean, for example in Job, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and the psalms. By equating Jesus’ powers with those of God, Mark reveals Jesus’ divinity. Mark reinforces this point by having Jesus asleep in the boat as the storm rages. In the ancient Near East, the motif of a sleeping deity functioned as a statement of the deity’s absolute dominion over the universe.
The calming of the sea and Jesus’ other miracles that follow in the Gospel of Mark – the curing of the man with the demon and the woman with the hemorrhage and the restoring of Jairus’ daughter to life are extraordinary, even more so than miracles usually are. Each illustrates Jesus’ involvement in a situation that appeared hopeless and each focus on fear and faith.
In the reading above, after calming the waters, Jesus acknowledges the disciples’ fear by asking them “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?”
It is commonly believed the disciples’ fear comes from the possibility of their being killed in the storm. Their fear, however, can be viewed in a different light – not coming from the fear of death but rather from the fear of Jesus’ power.
Mitzi Minor, the author of The Spirituality of Mark, a book from my seminary days, believes the fear the disciples felt was the fear that came from witnessing Jesus calming the storm and thus displaying power only God should have. Mark tells us the disciples were filled with great awe and said to one another, “Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?”
The problem for the disciples is not that they do not know who Jesus is but rather that the stilling of the storm shows them exactly who Jesus is. He is as powerful as God. They are terrified and awed by his power.
Rudolph Otto, the influential 20th-century Lutheran theologian said our experience of the power of Jesus creates both a sense of attraction and dread. He called this the mysterium tremendum or awe-inspiring mystery. We want to believe that Jesus is God but when we experience examples of this firsthand, it can scare the willies out of us. And it can rattle our faith and cause us to turn away from God.
We do this despite the fact that we understand intellectually Jesus’ power is packaged in love and unleashed on behalf of human beings in need. Rather than turning away from the mysterium tremendum, we need to lean into, and have faith, in it.
In the Gospel of Mark and in all of scripture, we see Jesus acting in liminal places, those places that are dividing lines between comfort and risk and life and death. For example, at a deathbed or on a mountain top or today, on the sea.
The Sea of Galilee was a liminal place. Geographically — it separated the people of one shore from those on the other; socio-politically, it provided both sustenance to the Galileans and income for Rome through taxation. It kept populations separated from each other physically and economically.
I believe Jesus is at the liminal place that is the place between health and COVID – the place of trust and the place where we cannot trust the person before us, lest they be infected.
Perhaps the fierce storm over COVID, and vaccination rates, and mask mandates is inspired by Jesus at work. As the debate rages over who is “ok” and what to do with the unvaccinated, including those entering the United States from other countries, could it be that Jesus is asking us right now in this moment “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?”
In liminal places like deathbeds, oceans, and geographic borders, Jesus engages with humanity because these areas are so often places of fear and faithlessness. Liminal places can be hopeless because we believe Jesus’ power will not and cannot extend to them. But it is in the liminal places that we see most clearly Jesus’ power is that of God. We experience the mysterium tremendum, the awe-inspiring mystery. And when we do not run from it, we are given a glimpse of a new reality for our life in community.
Jesus orients us toward salvation because salvation comes when we fearlessly and faithfully share with others, whether they have been vaccinated or not, the love Christ showers on each of us.
In the end, nothing can or will stop Jesus from calming our raging storms. What matters is our faith in the face of fear, so we can experience the glory of his salvific work in the liminal places of our lives.
