Come Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and kindle in us the fire of your love. Send forth your Spirit and we shall be created. And You shall renew the face of the earth. Amen.
I grew up in a suburb of Hartford, CT. My hometown had a population of about 10,000, so I guess it would be considered a small town. My family and I did not venture much beyond Connecticut and New England, so, for example, I did not have much experience with a big city growing up.
After college in Connecticut I moved to Boston. I loved Boston. It is the quintessential New England City. People wore preppy L.L. Bean clothes and drove Volvo station wagons. They ate lots of clam chowder. The dog of choice was a Labrador retriever. People spent their weekends and summers on Cape Cod – known as “The Cape”.
Boston to me was buttoned up and tame. Living in Boston, however, taught me how to function in a city. I learned how to ride a subway. I learned how to hail a cab. I learned how to live in an apartment and deal with a landlord. Boston gave me the belief that I could successfully live in a city.
After a year in Boston, I moved to New York City. New York was anything but buttoned up. My LL Bean clothes were horribly out of place and were immediately replaced by a wardrobe of one color – black. I got rid of my preppy, traditional haircut and shaved half my head. The people in New York were edgy. They stayed up all night. They went out to dinner at 10 p.m. They lived their lives and did not care what others thought of their lifestyles. Living in New York provided me a sense of freedom and energy. New York was the catalyst I needed to follow my dreams and live the life God was calling me to live.
To me, Easter is like Boston. Very proper and buttoned up. We wear the beautiful, traditional white vestments. The church is adorned with Easter lilies, the scent of which reminds us of Easters past. Easter is comforting. Our beloved Jesus has risen from the dead. Our faith is assured.
Pentecost, on the other hand is like New York City. Pentecost is edgy and unpredictable. Pentecost is red. Pentecost is hot. Pentecost is energizing. The Holy Spirit is present, but untamable. We do not ever know where the Spirit will make itself known next, including in our own lives. Pentecost can be frightening.
What Easter provides is redemption. Redemption is the healing of our broken covenant with God – our broken relationship with the Father – through Jesus’ death, resurrection, and ascension. When we express our belief in the risen Christ, we are redeemed. A metaphor to describe this is that when our mothers told us fire was hot, we believed what she said. But that is only half the story.
There is the matter of salvation. Salvation is what we do as a partner with the Holy Spirit in healing the brokenness within humanity itself. Salvation is living the life of love with one another that God has planned for us. Salvation is our life together in Christ. Salvation is our believing fire is hot not because our mother told us so, but because we put our hand near the flame and experienced its heat. Its belief versus experience.
There is no redemption without salvation. If celebrating our redemption through the death, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus was sufficient, there would be no need for Pentecost and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.
Frankly, I used to think that Easter was enough. I used to think that the empty tomb was enough all by itself because it gave me comfort and made me feel that all was right with the world. Jesus was no longer dead and was now with his father in heaven. The story of Jesus was all buttoned up and as it should be.
But I have changed my mind. Easter needs Pentecost, for Easter is not complete without Pentecost.
Fred Craddock, a well-known professor of preaching and a New Testament theologian puts it this way -
“Without Pentecost, Easter reminds the church that Jesus has now gone to be with God and his followers are left alone in the world. Without Pentecost, Easter offers us a risen Christ whose return to glory leaves the church to face the world armed with nothing but fond memories of how it once was when Jesus was here. But with Pentecost, Easter’s Christ promises to return and has returned in the Holy Spirit as comforter, guide, teacher, reminder, and power. With Pentecost, the church does not simply celebrate but participates in Easter. With Pentecost, the risen Christ says hello and not good-bye to the church.”
Easter needs Pentecost. And redemption needs salvation.
The eternal presence of the Holy Spirit is vital and real. Evidence of the Holy Spirit is all around us. People describe feeling the presence of the Spirit as a sense of heat. Or of a pressure in the chest. Or of a need to give the Spirit a voice by praying in the spirit – what we read in Acts 2:1-21 as speaking in tongues.
The Spirit guides us, nurtures us, empowers us, teaches us, and above all, carries out the redemptive and salvific will of Jesus in us. The more we surrender our lives to the Spirit, the more likely we are to experience ministry through the Spirit. The Spirit’s purpose is to give us the power to work out our mutual salvation. In other words, the Spirit enables us to—
• love God and love one another.
• be Christ’s hands, feet, and voice in the world.
• practice radical welcoming, hospitality, and love
• and be Fishers of people.
Two thousand years ago, a man had a vision of the people in this world becoming one by sharing the love he experienced with the One he called Father. He shared his vision with all who would listen. After redeeming us to his Father through his death, resurrection, and ascension, he commissioned us to go into the world and live out his vision of salvation. To make it possible for this to happen, he sent the Holy Spirit to be our partner.
God is depending on us, in partnership with the Holy Spirit, to proclaim and embody the good news of salvation for all. When Pentecost came, the Holy Spirit appeared as wind and fire and anointed those gathered with power from on high.
At that moment it became the believers’ time to deliver the great good news of the kingdom and ensure humanity’s salvation. And this is now our task.
Let us respond to the outpouring of God’s great Spirit, and determine as individuals and as a collective body of faith that it is time for us to focus on salvation. Because there are really no other options. The eternal life of humanity is depending on us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.